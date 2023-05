"It was a big day for us. Today was a major milestone for our organization. Having the first double Top-10 finish for the company is something to be proud of and something I can cross off of my bingo card for the organization. That was really cool. Really proud of Kaz with it being his first time here at Darlington and what a challenge this track is. [Grala] just got better all day and was so disciplined, and he was there when it counted. For Corey to hang in there and drive it to the front to be racing with those guys in only his second start in the series was really special too. So proud of our drivers and this organization as a whole. We put a complete weekend together and got the finishes we deserved. We're definitely excited to go to Charlotte." - Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing