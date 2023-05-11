Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Darlington Raceway May NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track dubbed Too Tough To Tame in Darlington, S.C., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 11th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. Throwback Weekend!: AM Racing will be one of several teams participating in the official Throwback Weekend in NASCAR at Darlington Raceway. Moffitt’s No. 25 Ford Mustang is “throwing” back to the mid-1980s and honoring 13-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Tim Richmond and specifically his 1986 No. 25 Folgers Chevrolet livery at Hendrick Motorsports. Richmond, a native of Ashland, Ohio made 185 NASCAR Cup Series starts between 1980 and 1987, 12 of them at Darlington Raceway. AM Minute: AM Racing’s ARCA Menards Series program was back in action this past weekend at Kansas Speedway. Rookie driver Christian Rose had a season-high weekend. After producing competitive results during the open ARCA test on Friday afternoon, the AM Racing development driver qualified a career-best seventh on Saturday morning and ran competitively inside the top-10 throughout most of the race. The team encountered hiccups on pit road which put them one lap down, but a fast No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang allowed Rose to get back on the lead lap and race back to a ninth-place lead lap finish. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 30 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Shriners Children’s 200 will mark Moffitt’s fifth Xfinity start at the iconic 1.33-mile speedway. In his previous four efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 Steakhouse Elite 200 when Moffitt steered to an eight-place finish after starting 13th for Our Motorsports. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has one NASCAR Cup Series and one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Darlington. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 4 starts throughout his career earning 16 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.4. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 94 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.7. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 93 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway | A-Game 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team tackled Miles’ Monster Mile. Without the benefit of practice or qualifying, Moffitt lined up his black and white No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang 14th on the grid. A solid start to the race was disconnected after Moffitt was tagged for a speeding penalty on pit road. Under tough racing conditions and passing at a premium, Moffitt fought hard to drive back through the field for a 15th place finish at the checkered flag. In 10 races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, six top-15s and an average finish of 17.1. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 109th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his seventh race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. In his previous 108 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).