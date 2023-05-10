Chastain Returns to the XFINITY Series at Darlington Raceway with Florida Watermelon Association

DGM Racing announced today that current NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) regular season points standings leader, Ross Chastain, will pilot the No. 91 Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) Chevrolet Camaro in the Shriners Children 200 at Darlington Raceway (S.C.) this coming Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Longtime supporter of the Chastain family, the Florida Watermelon Association, will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 91 Chevrolet. Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Alva, Florida. Throughout his career he has spoken passionately about the agriculture industry thanks to his humble beginnings on the family’s watermelon farm.

“We’re really happy to have Ross back behind the wheel of the 91 car and very excited to welcome FWA to our racing family,” said DGM Team Owner, Mario Gosselin. “This is a track that we have been looking forward to visiting with Ross for some time now.”

The FWA was formed to enable growers and marketers of the Florida watermelon industry to unite. Organized membership allows the association to promote the consumption of Florida grown watermelons. The FWA assists its members in the growing and marketing of watermelons by providing a forum through this Corporation’s meetings.

“We are excited to partner with Ross Chastain again this season,” said FWA President, Trey Miller. “Ross has been a great ambassador for our product and agriculture as a whole. We look forward to seeing him on track this weekend.”

“The FWA is an organization that is super important to my family, and they do so much for not only the watermelon industry but the ag industry in general,” said Chastain. “It’s going to be another great weekend in Darlington, and I can’t wait to get on track Friday.”

Joining FWA as a sponsor on the No. 91 is the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), featuring their “Click It, Don’t Risk It” campaign. The SCDPS will also be the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington, the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Chastain has a long history of promoting safe driving habits through his Protect Your Melon program.

“Whether I’m in my Chevrolet race car or on my way to the track in my Chevrolet SUV on the street, I buckle up. We want fans to ‘Click It, Don’t Risk It’ when traveling to and from the track this weekend, and every day. It’s an incredible feeling to have partners with great goals and programs.”

Saturday’s Shriners Children 200 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

DGM Racing PR