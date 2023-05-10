Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Bell qualified third and finished sixth in this race one year ago. He had another strong run in the fall of 2022, qualifying second and earning a fifth-place finish. THROWBACK DESIGN: Bell’s No. 20 throwback design this weekend at Darlington Raceway is a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Matt Kenseth and his 2003 NCS Championship paint scheme with DEWALT.

JGR has claimed 10 NCS victories at Darlington. In 116 combined starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 69 top-10s and 2,588 laps led. The championship-winning organization has two pole awards with an average start of 13.7 and average finish of 11.9. RACE INFO: The Goodyear 400 at Darlington begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I’m very excited and thankful to showcase one of my heroes in the sport and someone who had a lot of success in the No. 20 car at Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in Darlington. I’m glad we get to carry those DEWALT colors and hopefully we can make Matt proud. Darlington is always hard no matter the distance, it’s hard to make 400 miles around that place without damaging your car, but you’ve got to be there at the end if you want to win.”

JGR PR