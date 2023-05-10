Perkins Returns at Darlington with Harvick Throwback

Following a tumultuous crash in last month’s race at Talladega, Blaine Perkins will return to action just in time for the Official Throwback Weekend at famed Darlington Raceway. This event will be extra special as his No. 02 will pay tribute to fellow Bakersfield, California native Kevin Harvick and his accomplishments in the PAYDAY Chevrolet from 2003.

Some 20 years ago, Harvick wheeled the No. 21 that showcased the orange, white and blue of the PAYDAY brand for almost unmatched success. He would find victory lane on three occasions and would finish in the top-10 in 18 of his 19 attempts that season. Combined with teammate Johnny Sauter’s efforts, the No. 21 PAYDAY team would capture the owner’s championship of the series.

“As soon as we heard that Blaine wanted to honor Kevin Harvick’s legacy and the iconic PAYDAY car, we knew we had to be a part of it,” said Alex Neufeld, Sr. Associate Manager, PAYDAY brand. “PAYDAY candy has been fueling winners for over 90 years and we can’t wait for Blaine to “get to it” and get the victory with PAYDAY.”

"When we started talking about throwback options, I really wanted to do a Kevin Harvick theme this year," said Perkins. “I grew up racing at a lot of the same short tracks on the west coast where Kevin started. I followed him his whole career and admire all that he has accomplished. And to have the PAYDAY brand come onboard so that we can run the exact same scheme that Kevin ran 20 years ago is unbelievable!”

The No. 02 PAYDAY Chevrolet will be on display at the Walmart Super Center on Andover Place in Darlington on Thursday, May 11 from 4-6pm. Blaine Perkins will be on hand to sign limited edition hero cards from 5-6pm.

Catch all the action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series from Darlington this Saturday at 1:00 EST with coverage on FOX and MRN.

