RCR NXS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

"I had a fast Whelen Engineering Chevrolet today at Dover Motor Speedway. It may have been the best car I've ever driven in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Our Camaro was fast on the long run once Jeff (Stankiewicz, crew chief) and the guys got the car freed up. It would have been nice to catch a caution at the end. We were put three-wide in the middle late in the race, and unfortunately went for a spin. I need to watch the replay to see if I got hit in the left rear or not. We were all racing hard and track position is so important here. After the spin, I came to pit road for new tires and had to restart in the back. I drove through the field and was able to take the lead with 20 laps to go. I thought we had enough fuel to make it, but we needed to pit for two seconds worth of fuel at the end. RCR and ECR brought a great car. It was good to lead laps and pick up stage points. We've been so close this year to winning and I'm confident we're going to make a trip to victory lane soon." -Sheldon Creed