Ryan Truex Scores a Dominating First Xfinity Series Win

Ryan Truex earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Truex was dominate throughout the day. He won both stages and led 124 of the 200 laps on his way to victory. With the win, the No. 19 team is now locked in the owner’s championship playoff. Joe Gibbs Racing had a great day with John Hunter Nemechek (fifth) and Sammy Smith (sixth) also inside the top-10. Kaz Grala (12th) scored his third top-15 finish in the last four races, while Corey Heim ran in the top-20 for the majority of his Xfinity Series debut before suffering mechanical woes late in the event.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 10 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, RYAN TRUEX

2nd, Josh Berry*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

6th, SAMMY SMITH

12th, KAZ GRALA

35th, COREY HEIM

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

RYAN TRUEX, No. 19 Toyota Genuine Accessories Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How does this feel?

“It feels amazing. I was a wreck coming across the line. It’s been a long road. I’m proud of these guys. The Toyota Genuine Accessories was really fast – as fast as Xfinity 10 G, which is awesome. I’m on cloud nine. This is just a huge weight off my shoulders. I’m just so happy.”

Can you talk about the weight off your shoulders?

“To dominate like that with a car like that – just feels amazing. I’m so proud to drive for this team. Huge thanks to Joe Gibbs Racing, Coach (Joe Gibbs), Toyota. I knew I had two more shots at this, and I had to make one count, and I did today.”

Does it make it that much sweeter knowing how close you have come before?

“I’m out of breath. Just so thankful. All of these fans, my team, everybody that stuck behind me. Most people didn’t believe in me and I still did. My family, parents, brother, you know everybody. Just so thankful to be here, this is amazing. With one to go, I was just waiting for something to happen, I was just please guys keep everything straight, let’s get to the end of this. What a car. What an amazing GR Supra. I’m speechless. I thought I would be more emotional right now, but when I crossed the flag, I couldn’t even talk on the radio. I’m not an emotional guy, but yeah, this is for everyone that doubted me.”

What does this mean?

“That I belong here, and I just proved that. I’ve known it for a while. People around me have known it for a while, now everybody in this garage area knows it. My goal is to drive one of these cars full time next year and hopefully we can make it happen.”

Were you waiting for something bad to happen while you were leading?

“Yes, I was waiting for the caution. I think I held my breath for 30 laps there at the end. When I got out, I was completely out of breath because I was just like what is going to happen this time, what is going to be the flat tire or two guys run into each other, what was going to happen to bring that late caution out. I knew we were in control of the race, and I knew we had a big lead and I was trying to just manage the gap really, but I was definitely waiting for something to happen and luckily, it didn’t.”

What were you doing after you won?

“I was definitely emotional. People that know me, know that I’m not an emotional guy. It took me a minute before I could key up and say anything because I couldn’t really talk. It has been such a long road and a lot of self-doubt along the way and wondering if it is ever going to happen, am I good enough to do this? It is so easy to doubt yourself and be down on yourself, but you just keep digging, keep pushing through, just a huge relief to get the white flag. When I got the white flag, I knew it was over. I just was trying to get it back around as smoothly as I could. I was definitely choking up coming to the checkered for sure.”

What does it mean to win here – the same place that Martin got his first Cup Series win?

“I didn’t even think of that. It’s really cool. I think when he won that day, he dominated that race too, from what I remember. It is cool to do it like that – make a statement like that at one the hardest tracks on the circuit. It’s nicknamed the Monster for a reason. It is a tough track. A lot of people struggle to figure it out. I’ve had my moments of trying to figure out how to get around this place. I’ve learned a lot from Martin (Truex Jr.) as well. That has been a huge help. Obviously, JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) has great cars, and they are always great here. I’ve had this one circled for a while – it’s pretty special. Of all the places to get it, to be at the place where I gave it up 10 years ago with six to go or whatever it was. I felt like that was a huge – could have been a huge turning point in my career, and it’s been a battle ever since. To finally come back 11 years later with the same team, and get it done is really rewarding for me.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 ACME/Safeway Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your race?

“We started off and I thought our car was going to be as fast as Xfinity 10 G, but overall we fought a little bit of balance all day and then we fought some other stuff there at the end. Solid day, solid points day – I think we are back tied with the 21 (Austin Hill) in points. Decent day for us; just have to keep plugging along with these top-five and consistent runs and more wins will come.”

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 12th

How was your race?

“Really solid day; really solid points day for Island Coastal Lager team. We started off a little bit shaky with the balance off the truck without having practice, but we ended up getting it dialed in on a couple of the race adjustments. I felt really good in stage three. I felt like we were good long run car, good in lap traffic at the end there which was important. We clawed our way up pretty high and then had a good clean green flag pit stop. We put ourselves in good position to finish 12th. I think that might be the happiest I’ve ever been to finish 12th. I feel like we made the most of today and got the most points, and that is what we’ve got to do at Sam Hunt Racing. Our pit crew did a really nice job today.

