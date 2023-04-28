Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Dover Motor Speedway A-Game 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Back: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome JACOB Companies, a multifaceted construction firm as the primary marketing partner of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2023 season. The A-Game 200 will mark the company’s second event as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing, respectively. Earlier this season, the No. 38 RSS Racing team flew the JACOB Companies colors at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. Sponsor Intel: JACOB is a nationally certified, WBENC, woman owned, multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, design and building services, structural concrete and technology. Jacob specializes in Hotels, Stadiums & Athletic Facilities, Parking Garages, Hospital & Healthcare facilities, Assisted Living facilities, Automotive Dealerships and High-Rise Structures. As a full-service organization, we provide our clients with a wide range of design and technical support services for architecture, engineering, technology, land planning and development. The key to our success is in understanding that we are an extension of the owner. We act in the owners’ best interest from the inception of the project in order to ensure its success. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 27 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 JACOB Companies Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring GTECHNIQ in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, April 29, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Dover Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s A-Game 200 will mark Graf’s fifth start at the iconic “Monster Mile.” In his previous four Dover efforts, he delivered a track-best of 18th during the spring edition of the 2020 Drydene 200 after starting 23rd for SS GreenLight Racing. The Mahwah, New Jersey native has been running at the conclusion of all his previous starts at the 1.0-mile racetrack. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 50 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.7 and an average result of 25.9. Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Graf returned to RSS Racing for his sixth race of the season with the organization but the ninth Xfinity Series race overall of the season. Without practice, Graf qualified his No. 38 CoverSeal Ford Mustang 25th and was hovering in the lead draft, but after a routine pit stop, Graf suffered a brake line failure which sent the team to the garage for repairs. Returning a short time later, Graf was able to utilize the remainder of the race to gain crucial points and embrace a 20th-place finish at the checkered flag. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 273rd ASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his 15th race at the iconic track in Dover, Del. In his previous 272 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 311th career Xfinity Series start overall and 17th at Dover. His best Xfinity Dover track finish occurred in the 2021 edition of the Drydene 200, where he finished eighth after starting 12th for his family-owned RSS Racing team. Kyle Sieg is set to make his 29th career Xfinity Series start overall and second at Dover. In his track debut, he finished 34th after starting 35th also driving for his family-owned RSS Racing team. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr), Instagram (@joegrafjr) and YouTube. For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).