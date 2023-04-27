Classic Collision Secures Multi-Race Sponsorship With Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Classic Collision will debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 8th.

Classic Collision’s No.43 Chevy scheme will make its NASCAR debut when the green flag drops in Atlanta for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Atlanta-based auto body repair company first appeared on Ellis’ No.43 Chevy at Talladega Superspeedway last week in a career-best result of 11th. Classic Collision will also be sponsoring Ellis at Texas Motor Speedway later this year in a secondary capacity, and the pair hopes to grow the partnership in 2023 and beyond.

“I’ve been really excited about the potential of this program since the day I started speaking with Classic Collision,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43

Classic Collision Chevy Camaro. “We’ve got a great family of automobile-focused sponsors like CorvetteParts.net/ Keen Parts, Costa Oil, and a few other really exciting partners we have yet to announce, and this could not be a better fit to join that family. I plan on getting my personal vehicle fixed up by Classic Collision as soon as possible, and anyone that saw the last Atlanta Xfinity race knows it is hard to imagine a better race for them to sponsor than this. I hope we can avoid the chaos with the Classic Collision No.43 and bring home a great result for them in their first race.”

Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repairers originating in Atlanta, Georgia. Now offering more options to you and your families with over 200 state-of-the-art repair facilities across the United States.

“Classic Collision has been a leading collision repair company in Atlanta, Georgia, for nearly 40 years. Partnering with Ryan Ellis and the Alpha Prime Racing team for this particular race in our home market just made sense; it’s a great way to showcase the FUN we have within our growing organization,” said Charlie Drake, Chief Operating Officer of Classic Collision. “We look forward to seeing the Classic Collision brand highlighted as our teammates cheer on Ryan Ellis’ No.43 here in Atlanta and the other races we support and attend this year.”

TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

The Alsco Uniforms 250 will be broadcast live on the USA Network beginning at 8:00 pm ET Saturday, July 8th. Single-car qualifying to set the lineup for Saturday night’s 250-mile race will take place earlier that day, at 4:05 pm ET. Radio coverage will be on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM.

APR PR