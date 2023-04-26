No. 20 ACME / Safeway Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT DOVER: John Hunter Nemechek has posted three top-10 finishes in six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway. Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing last season, Nemechek qualified ninth and was running solidly inside the top 10 before a brake failure ended his race during stage two. His experience at the track also includes a pair of NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2020 and four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts from 2014 to 2017.

TALLADEGA RECAP: Nemechek finished 32nd in last weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway after an accident during the final stage. Prior to the misfortune, Nemechek started third and ran inside the top 10 for most of the race. He was passing for second during the final stage when his No. 20 Toyota GR Supra spun out exiting the tri-oval and made contact with the inside wall.

LEADING THE WAY: Nemechek is tied for the most top-five finishes (four) and top-10s (seven) and leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers in laps led (340), average starting position (4.8), and average finishing position (9.4). According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads all drivers in average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, and fastest on restarts.

ACME / SAFEWAY: Nemechek's No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature ACME and Safeway as the primary sponsors this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. Both companies are supermarket chains operating as banners of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States and the District of Columbia.

JGR AT DOVER: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 13 Xfinity Series wins at Dover Motor Speedway. In 112 combined starts at the Monster Mile, the organization has tallied 40 top-five finishes, 68 top-10s, 11 pole awards, and 2,831 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suarez have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at the one-mile oval.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 13 Xfinity Series wins at Dover Motor Speedway. In 112 combined starts at the Monster Mile, the organization has tallied 40 top-five finishes, 68 top-10s, 11 pole awards, and 2,831 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suarez have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at the one-mile oval. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 ACME / Safeway Toyota GR Supra

What do you think about going to Dover this weekend?

“Dover is a fun racetrack. It’s really fast and there’s no real time to let up, so that makes it one of the more challenging tracks we go to. I’m excited about our chances though. Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and our team are doing a great job week in and week out. Even though the weather doesn’t look great for getting practice and qualifying in, I’m confident about the race whenever we get it in.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Dover Motor Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 0 3 0 0 19.8 18.0

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 2 4 7 0 340 4.8 9.4

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 76 4 21 44 1 910 11.8 12.2

