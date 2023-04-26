Sammy Smith / No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra Preview - A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT DOVER: Sammy Smith will run his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. Smith has made two ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) starts at the Monster Mile. In his track debut in 2021, he recorded a fourth-place finish and followed it up with a fifth-place finish in 2022.

Smith qualified 12th for last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 18 crashed on Lap 63 after contact with the No. 9 car which resulted in damage that was too much for Smith to continue the race. Smith was credited with a 33rd-place finish. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 AMSE Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Smith defended his 2021 AMSE Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane eight times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 113 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane eight times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 113 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. JGR AT DOVER: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has a successful history at Dover. In 112 starts, the team has claimed 13 victories with six different drivers. JGR drivers have collected 11 poles, 40 top-five finishes, and 68 top-10 finishes at the Monster Mile.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has a successful history at Dover. In 112 starts, the team has claimed 13 victories with six different drivers. JGR drivers have collected 11 poles, 40 top-five finishes, and 68 top-10 finishes at the Monster Mile. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS A-Game 200 at Dover is scheduled for 1:30 PM EST on Saturday, April 29 . The race will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “I’m excited to get back to some short-track racing this weekend at Dover. I have two races under my belt there so I feel like it won’t be as much of a learning curve as some of the tracks I’ve never been on before. JGR has been really strong here the past few years, so I know we’ll have a great car. We’re going to go out and try to execute the best race we can to hopefully end up in Victory Lane.”

Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 1 3 3 0 152 8.6 14.6

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 18 1 4 6 0 170 7.7 16.1

JGR PR