Chad Chastain Makes Second NXS Attempt at Dover Motor Speedway

DGM Racing announces Chad Chastain will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start racing the No. 91 entry on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. Joining Chastain and DGM Racing will be the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (DOHS), featuring the Drive Sober Arrive Alive to encourage Delawareans to “Use Your Melon” and drive sober.

The last time Chastain piloted the DGM Racing Chevrolet was at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he finished 24th in his NXS debut. “We’re excited to work with Chad again at one of the most exciting tracks on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit,” said DGM team owner Mario Gosselin. “After an impressive debut at Atlanta, we’re looking forward to carrying the momentum from last month’s performance into this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway.”

The relationship between the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and the Chastain Family runs deep. Ross Chastain, Chad’s brother, and two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, has had a long relationship working with the DOHS to promote highway safety in the state of Delaware. The weekend of racing will start at Georgetown Speedway on Friday when Ross runs the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event. Ross and Chad will be available for autographs from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET at the DOHS display Friday night. Chad will also be signing autographs at the A-GAME display in the NASCAR FanZone at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. ET.

“I’m thrilled to add to my 2023 NASCAR schedule with DGM Racing,” said Chad Chastain. “I had a great experience working with Mario Gosselin and DGM Racing at Atlanta. I am excited to continue logging laps and gain more seat time alongside the competitive drivers in the Xfinity Series. Partnering with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, our Use Your Melon program is sure to make a positive impact in the community.”

In Delaware, impaired driving crashes and arrests are increasing. Last year in 2022, there were 1,201 crashes, 104 serious injuries and 4,655 arrests involving impaired driving on Delaware roads. Statistics show that most fatal crashes occur on Friday night through Sunday morning with increases in the summer months and the month of December. Since 2018 40% of fatal crashes have involved impairment and males aged 20-44 are more likely than females to be driving drunk when involved in fatal crashes.

Nationally in 2020, there were 11,654 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. Drunk driving can have a range of consequences, including the possibility of causing a traumatic crash. These crashes could cause you, someone you love, or a total stranger to suffer serious injuries or even death. Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

The A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29, 2023, will go green at 1:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90.

DGM Racing PR