RACE ADVANCE: Corey Heim at Dover Motor Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: A-GAME 200
  • Date: Saturday, April 29
  • Time: 1:30PM ET
  • Track: Dover Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 200 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 220
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 28
  • Time: 3:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 28
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS DOVER STATS
 
 
COREY HEIM
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th (C. Smith - 2022)
Best Finish: 21st (C. Smith - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Corey Heim will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this Saturday in the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, piloting the No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra.
 
  • Heim is the most recent winner in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, grabbing the trophy at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.
  • Heim has a single ARCA Menards Series East start at the one-mile track, capturing a top-10 finish.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity Series. I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true. It’s certainly exciting to join SHR. Sam and I have talked about running races for a few years now. To be able to finally put something together is awesome and worth the wait. I want to have a strong run in my debut. I have the resources needed to succeed on and off the racetrack with Toyota Racing Development and Sam Hunt Racing. With that being said, I have no set expectations, just going to go out and give it my all."
 
-- Corey Heim, Driver of the No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra
 
 
"I’m looking forward to seeing Corey strap into an Xfinity car for the first time, especially being one of our Toyota GR Supras. He’s proven he can win at every level he has raced in so far, and we are excited to be a part of his next step up the NASCAR ladder. Our goals are realistic, for Corey to learn as much as possible about these cars, to be competitive, and have a solid clean day with notes to build on for the future. He’s a great kid and more than deserving of the opportunity."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
