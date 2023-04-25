RACE ADVANCE: Corey Heim at Dover Motor Speedway

"It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity Series. I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true. It’s certainly exciting to join SHR. Sam and I have talked about running races for a few years now. To be able to finally put something together is awesome and worth the wait. I want to have a strong run in my debut. I have the resources needed to succeed on and off the racetrack with Toyota Racing Development and Sam Hunt Racing. With that being said, I have no set expectations, just going to go out and give it my all."

-- Corey Heim , Driver of the No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra