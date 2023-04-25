Tuesday, Apr 25

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Dover Motor Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: A-GAME 200
  • Date: Saturday, April 29
  • Time: 1:30PM ET
  • Track: Dover Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 200 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 220
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 28
  • Time: 3:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 28
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS DOVER STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 3
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 16th
Best Finish: 14th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th (C. Smith - 2022)
Best Finish: 21st (C. Smith - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra in the A-GAME 200 on Saturday afternoon at Dover Motor Speedway, alongside teammate Corey Heim who is making his series debut in the No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra.
 
  • Grala will make his third career start at Dover Motor Speedway.
  • Grala has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the one-mile track, gathering one top-five and two top-10 finishes.
  • In 2017, Grala secured a runner-up finish.
  • He has two ARCA Menards Series East starts under his belt at Dover Motor Speedway, including a second-place finish in 2014 and two top-five qualifying efforts.
 
  • Island Coastal Lager is back on board of the No. 26 for its third of multiple races in 2023.
  • About Island Coastal Lager: Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is made for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and beer drinkers everywhere. Brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients, Island Coastal Lager is the clean, crisp beer to reach for next time you’re in the sun. Learn more about ICL at islandbrandsusa.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"Dover has always been one of my favorite tracks. I’ve finished 2nd there in both ARCA and Trucks, which has only made me that much more motivated to finally close the deal and take home Miles the Monster. I feel like the race track suits my driving style; You have to be precise with your line, and really drive the car with the throttle based on feel in the center of the corner. We’ve been building momentum as a team over the past month and I expect that Dover will be another step forward for us."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra
 
