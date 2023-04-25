Wild Willies Returns to Sponsor MBM Motorsports

Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) announced today that Wild Willies is returning as the team’s primary marketing partner for multiple races in 2023, supporting drivers Timmy Hill and Chad Finchum, beginning at the A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on April 29.

Wild Willies is a distinctly rugged, American brand that speaks to the strong, pioneering man in all of us. The brand aligns well for NASCAR and the MBM Motorsports team because Wild Willies is a company that truly celebrates men who are passionate about life.

A stand-out leader, Wild Willies is the fastest growing American men’s grooming brand, with a recent ranking of #22 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies across all industries.

Wild Willies CEO Kerry Sebree says, “We are extremely excited to be partnering again with MBM Motorsports on the No. 66 car. Wild Willies is a brand built on passion and proud to be connecting with a team and fans who are all about pouring their passion into faith, family, and racing.”

Driving the No. 66 Wild Willies Ford Mustang in Dover will be Port Tobacco, Md. native Timmy Hill at his home track. Meanwhile, Chad Finchum takes the reigns of the No. 66 Wild Willies car at the Darlington Raceway on May 13.

“After trying their Shave Lube and Post Shave Balm, it was a perfect fit for my morning routine,” driver Timmy Hill said. “I am excited to welcome them back to MBM Motorsports and give them a good run at my home track in Dover!"

Fans will also have the chance to help MBM Motorsports pick their throwback scheme at the Darlington Raceway. Through Saturday, April 29, fans can post on the MBM social channels orange-colored stock cars for the team to consider. On Sunday, April 30, we will narrow the options down to the top four candidates, and fans will have the opportunity to vote between the finalists for the livery that MBM Motorsports, Wild Willies, and Chad Finchum will honor in Darlington.

“I am excited to help get the fans involved in helping decide our throwback scheme,” driver Chad Finchum said. “Wild Willies is one of my favorite brands to use to upkeep my beard and tying them into this fun race is an honor.”

Team owner Carl Long echoed those statements.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wild Willies back to the MBM Motorsports family,” team owner Carl Long said. “We had success with them last year and are excited to help them build their brand within NASCAR in 2023."

The Wild Willies No. 66 Ford Mustang hits the track Friday, April 28 for practice and qualifying. Coverage of the A-Game 200 will begin at 1:30 pm ET on FS1. Stay tuned to MBM Motorsports and Wild Willies social media pages for giveaways and more information!

MBM PR