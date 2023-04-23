Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Talladega

Race Winner: Jeb Burton of Jordan Anderson Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Jeb Burton of Jordan Anderson Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 18th / Finished 4th, Running, completed 121 of 121 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 15th / Finished 23rd, Accident, completed 110 of 121 laps)

SHR Points:

● Riley Herbst (4th with 296 points, 32 out of first)

● Cole Custer (7th with 279 points, 49 out of first)

SHR Notes

● Custer earned his third top-five of the season and his first top-five in four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega.

● Custer won the third round of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash at Talladega to win a $100,000 prize. He will move on to try to win it again in the final round of the program April 29 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

● This was Custer’s third straight top-five. He finished fifth April 1 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and third April 15 at Martinsville (Va.) Raceway.

● Herbst finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn one bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Jeb Burton won the Ag-Pro 300 to score his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Talladega. His margin over second-place Sheldon Creed was .113 of a second.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 48 laps.

● Only 18 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Hill leaves Talladega as the championship leader with a four-point advantage over second-place John Hunter Nemechek.

Sound Bites:

“You know, we were there at the end and ended up with a fourth-place finish and a $100,000 bonus. I couldn’t be more proud of this No. 00 Haas Automation team for all of their hard work. We obviously would’ve loved to get the win, but we had a solid day at a track that I’ve struggled at in the past. We’re continuing to get better. I’m ready to head to Dover next week to see what we can do.” – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“Yeah, I don’t really know what happened there, but that’s Talladega. Anything can happen. We were able to get back out there with our No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang after the first wreck and continue to run up near the front, but Talladega had other plans. Hopefully, we’ll leave the bad luck behind us as we head to Dover next weekend.” – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the A-Game 200 on Saturday, April 29 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR