GR Supras Face Challenging Day at Talladega

The five Toyota GR Supras involved in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway suffered damage in various accidents. Ryan Truex was involved in one of the largest accidents, but the Joe Gibbs Racing team was able to make enough repairs for Truex to finish in the 16th position.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 9 of 33 – 300.58 miles, 113 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS (unofficial)

1st, Jeb Burton*

2nd, Sheldon Creed*

3rd, Parker Kligerman*

4th, Cole Custer*

5th, Brennan Poole*

16th, RYAN TRUEX

23rd, KAZ GRALA

32nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

33rd, SAMMY SMITH

38th, PARKER CHASE

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Mobil 1Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

What happened that took you out of the race?

“I jumped for a minute to the top because I had a big run. I tried getting up there to work together with my teammate and when I slid up there, I got to the top lane and it just turned sideways. At that point, I’m just along for the ride. I guess I shouldn’t have jumped to the top like I did through the tri-oval. It was getting down to the end so I thought teammates needed to start working together. My car was fast and we were able to push and get back through the field. Need to thank everyone at Mobil 1, Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing on this 20 team for bringing a fast piece. Hopefully we can throw this one out and get ready for Dover next weekend and bring home another checkered flag.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

What happened that took you out of the race?

“I think the 9 (Brandon Jones) just got me. Not 100% sure, I haven’t seen it. We were having an okay day until then. Just kind of riding around. Long way to go and unfortunately just didn’t end up where we wanted.”

