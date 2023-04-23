NXS: Jeb Burton wins Xfinity race in double overtime at Talladega

Jeb Burton took home the checkered flag in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.



This marks Burton’s second Xfinity series win and the first for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, which started competing in 2021.



Rounding out the top five were Sheldon Creed in second, Parker Kligerman in third, Cole Custer in fourth and Brennan Poole in fifth.



Cole Custer, who finished fourth won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after Josh Berry, Sammy Smith and John Hunter Nemechek were involved in incidents on the track.



“This is the happiest I’ve ever been finishing fourth,” Custer told FS1 post-race.



Saturday’s race featured 10 cautions. Of the 121 laps scheduled to run, 48 of them were caution laps.



Blaine Perkins, who’s car rolled over six times down the backstretch with two laps to go would be transported to a nearby medical center for treatment.



Daniel Hemric’s Chevrolet rolled halfway and landed upside down after a green-white-checkered finish. Hemric was leading when he went down the track to block and made contact with Sheldon Creed. Hemric’s car came back up onto the track and was hit by other cars before coming to a stop on its roof.



Rounding out the top ten were Cesar Bacarella in sixth, Parker Retzlaff in seventh, Gray Goulding in eighth, Joey Gase in ninth and Josh Williams in tenth.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover on Saturday, April 29th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.



Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 Winner: Jeb Burton

Race Winner: Jeb Burton