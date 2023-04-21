Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Ag-Pro 300 Talladega NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome back CoverSeal® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300. The lone trip to the 2.66-mile superspeedway will mark the second time the company has been represented by RSS Racing and Joe Graf Jr. this season. CoverSeal® supported the organization in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. We Have You COVERED: Racing fans know the importance of keeping cars in top-quality condition, and they can extend an unmatched level of care toward their own vehicles with CoverSeal®. These covers don’t just protect vehicles from nature’s damage: whether fans plan to tailgate at the track or barbecue in the backyard, CoverSeal® craftsmanship can protect grills and furniture when not in use. The CoverSeal® weighted apron helps seal the cover to the ground on each version, making the cover easy to use and hard to beat. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 24 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 CoverSeal Ford Mustang on Saturday night, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring CoverSeal in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Graf’s seventh start at the historic 2.66-mile superspeedway. In his previous six Talladega efforts, he delivered a track-best of eighth during the spring edition of the 2022 Ag-Pro 300 after starting 24th driving for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Superspeedway Stats: In 12 career NASCAR Xfinity Series Superspeedway races, he has completed 1,267 of the 1,565 laps available. He holds an average starting position of 23.8 and an average result of 25.2 with a best finish of eighth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022. 238 Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In three career ARCA superspeedway track races, Graf Jr. has two top-10 finishes. He has been running at the finish of all three races. He holds an average starting position of 15.3 and an average result of 11th with three (3) laps led. In 2018, Graf Jr. was involved in the closest finish in ARCA Menards Series history at Talladega Superspeedway in a photo finish. The margin was so narrow in the 69-year history of the series, it was a statistical dead heat, the margin of victory on the computerized scoring monitors showing 0.00 seconds. Only a video replay and the photo finish camera were able to determine Graf finished second by a matter of three inches. Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Call811.com 250 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Graf returned to RSS Racing for his fifth race of the season with the organization but the eighth Xfinity Series race overall of the season. Debuting his attractive No. 38 Lefcourt Brothers Racing Ford Mustang, Graf started the 250-lap race from the 34th position and was biding his time to maneuver through the field. However, his game plan was thwarted after contact from another competitor sent Graf into the Turn 1 wall and abruptly ended his night. The team suffered a 37th-place finish with 133 of the 250 laps complete. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 272nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his 10th race at the iconic track in Lincoln, Ala. In his previous 271 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 TA Services Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 310th career Xfinity Series start overall and 13th at Talladega. His best Xfinity Talladega track finish occurred in the 2020 fall edition of the Ag-Pro 300, where he finished second after starting seventh for his family-owned RSS Racing team. Kyle Sieg is set to make his 27th career Xfinity Series start overall and second at Talladega. In his track debut, he finished 18th after starting 37th also driving for his family-owned RSS Racing team. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr), Instagram (@joegrafjr) and YouTube. For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).