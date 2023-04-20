RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Talladega Superspeedway

" I'm ready to get back to the track with Sam Hunt Racing this weekend at Talladega. It’s been a few months since working with the 24 crew at Daytona but looking forward to applying what I learned back in February to Talladega this weekend. We nearly brought home a Top-15 without a scratch in my NXS superspeedway debut, and I'm excited to see how this weekend shakes out. "

-- Parker Chase , Driver of the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra