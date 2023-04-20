RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Talladega Superspeedway

|
|
- Parker Chase will make his second start of the NXS season in the No. 24 Ontivity GR Supra, competing in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22.
- Earlier this season, Parker Chase solidified a career-best NXS finish (16th) in his NXS Superspeedway debut at Daytona International Speedway.
- Chase has one career ARCA Menards Series start at Talladega Superspeedway where he started third and finished ninth.
- The Ag-Pro 300 will mark Chase's fourth career NXS start.
- Ontivity will serve as the primary partner for Chase and the 24 team for the Ag-Pro 300.
- About Ontivity: With 23 branch locations serving a national footprint, Ontivity’s regional brands, Enertech Resources, ET Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless, are the leading turnkey services producers in the wireless infrastructure space. Services include technology upgrades, structural engineering, macro tower builds, small cell, in-building, DAS and 5G installations, tower modifications, generator services, project management, civil services, microwave networks, and more. The company is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas. To learn more about Ontivity and its member companies, please visit ontivity.com.