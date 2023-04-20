Thursday, Apr 20

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Talladega Superspeedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Ag-Pro 300
  • Date: Saturday, April 22
  • Time: 3:00PM CT | 4:00PM ET
  • Track: Talladega Superspeedway
  • Distance: 113 laps / 300.58 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 25 laps, ends Lap 25
  • Stage 2: 25 laps, ends Lap 50
  • Final Stage: 63 laps, ends Lap 113
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • NO PRACTICE
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 21
  • Time: 5:30PM CT | 6:30PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS TALLADEGA STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 8th
Best Finish: 20th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 22nd (Garrett - 2021)
Best Finish: 15th (Garrett - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra in the Ag-Pro 300 Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, alongside teammate Parker Chase who is driving the No. 24 Ontivity GR Supra.
 
  • Grala will make his third career NXS start on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.
  • He has one NASCAR Cup Series start (2021) at the famous track, collecting a sixth-place finish after starting 38th.
 
  • Island Brands USA's CRUSH branding is back on board of the No. 26 for its second of five races in 2023.
  • About CRUSH: CRUSH, a flavored malt beverage, was debuted by Island Brands USA in March and began primary partnership campaign with Sam Hunt Racing and Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway. For more information, visit IslandBrandsUSA.com.
  • CRUSH's primary schedule is as follows:
  • March 18 - Atlanta Motor Speedway (P35 - Accident)
  • April 22 - Talladega Superspeedway
  • July 8 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • September 2 - Darlington Raceway
  • September 15 - Bristol Motor Speedway
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I like our chances heading into Talladega this weekend. Our No. 26 team has been building some momentum the last couple weeks and climbing our way up the standings. The goal for this weekend is simple: Park our GR Supra in Victory Lane. Teams like ours look at superspeedways as an opportunity to potentially steal a win from the big organizations and punch our ticket to the Playoffs. W’ell have to survive what I’m sure will be a chaotic race, but I couldn’t be more up to the challenge. Time to CRUSH the competition."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra
 
 

SHR PR

