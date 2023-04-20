RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Talladega Superspeedway

" I like our chances heading into Talladega this weekend. Our No. 26 team has been building some momentum the last couple weeks and climbing our way up the standings. The goal for this weekend is simple: Park our GR Supra in Victory Lane. Teams like ours look at superspeedways as an opportunity to potentially steal a win from the big organizations and punch our ticket to the Playoffs. W’ell have to survive what I’m sure will be a chaotic race, but I couldn’t be more up to the challenge. Time to CRUSH the competition."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra