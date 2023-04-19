Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview – Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT TALLADEGA: Sammy Smith will make his track debut at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra. He has two previous superspeedway starts at Daytona International Speedway.

Sammy Smith will make his track debut at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra. He has two previous superspeedway starts at Daytona International Speedway. MARTINSVILLE RECAP: Smith collected another top-five finish at Martinsville Speedway last weekend. The No. 18 qualified seventh for the Call 811.com Before you Dig 250. Smith quickly made his way into the top five and finished Stage 1 as the runner-up to teammate John Hunter Nemechek. Smith ran in the top five throughout Stage 2 leading six laps and finished fourth at the stage end. Smith earned his first runner-up finish of the year as Nemechek went on to win the race.

Smith collected another top-five finish at Martinsville Speedway last weekend. The No. 18 qualified seventh for the Call 811.com Before you Dig 250. Smith quickly made his way into the top five and finished Stage 1 as the runner-up to teammate John Hunter Nemechek. Smith ran in the top five throughout Stage 2 leading six laps and finished fourth at the stage end. Smith earned his first runner-up finish of the year as Nemechek went on to win the race. DASH 4 CASH: Smith’s second-place finish secured a spot in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash at Talladega. He will compete against Nemechek, Josh Berry, and Cole Custer this weekend with $100,000 going to the driver with the highest finish.

Smith’s second-place finish secured a spot in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash at Talladega. He will compete against Nemechek, Josh Berry, and Cole Custer this weekend with $100,000 going to the driver with the highest finish. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 113 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 113 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. JGR AT TALLADEGA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns five Xfinity Series wins at Talladega Superspeedway. In 69 combined starts at the 2.66-mile track, the organization has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 28 top-10s, five pole awards, and 380 laps led. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Mike McLaughlin, Elliott Sadler, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Talladega.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns five Xfinity Series wins at Talladega Superspeedway. In 69 combined starts at the 2.66-mile track, the organization has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 28 top-10s, five pole awards, and 380 laps led. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Mike McLaughlin, Elliott Sadler, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Talladega. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

RACE INFO: The NXS Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega is scheduled for 4:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 22. The race will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "I'm looking to improve my superspeedway record this weekend. I feel like I've learned a lot from the three superspeedway races I've been in so far and have a good toolbox I can pull from. We're definitely going to have a fast No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, but a key to the race is going to be working with our JGR teammates and the SHR Toyotas. Hopefully, we can put together a complete race and get a solid finish."

Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 1 3 3 0 152 8.1 12.3

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 17 1 4 6 0 170 7.5 15.1

JGR PR