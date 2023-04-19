JD Motorsports Welcomes Macc Door Systems and B&D Intermodal Onboard Brennan Poole's No.6 at Talladega

JD Motorsports (JDM) is proud to welcome Macc Door Systems back to the #6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brennan Poole this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the AG-Pro 300. Along with Macc Door Systems, B&D Intermodal out of Fairburn, Georgia will join JDM as an associate partner this weekend.



Macc Door has been a partner of Poole’s in the past. “Excited to be back behind the wheel of the Macc Doors JD Motorsports #6 this weekend at Talladega. It’s awesome to have a new associate B&D Intermodal with us as well. We had a great car at Daytona and I can’t wait to see what we can do in the race. Talladega is a track where anything can happen” said Poole prior to the weekend's events.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to carry the B&D Intermodal name at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. Kelley and their team have been a thrill to work with, and we look forward to the future,” said JD Motorsports Partnership Coordinator, Nicolas Caldwell.

JDM PR