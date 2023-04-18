Ryan Truex / No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra Preview - Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra News and Notes:

TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Ryan Truex will take on the high banks of Talladega for just the third time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career this weekend in the Ag-Pro 300. With his best finish at the track coming back in 2012 when he finished 11 th for Joe Gibbs Racing, Truex is looking to take the decade-plus of experience that he’s collected since then to put together a quality run on Saturday. The race will be Truex’s fourth NXS start of the season and his second of a four-week stint in the No. 19 JGR Toyota GR Supra, where he will be looking to build upon his impressive start to his 2023 campaign. Truex also has 1 NCS and 3 NCTS starts at the 2.66 mile superspeedway.

Twitter: @Ryan_Truex I Facebook: Ryan Truex I Instagram: @ryan_truex

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd, at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Truex, Driver of the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra

What is your approach to taking on a track as unique as Talladega?

“The main goal is to be there at the end. That’s the key to races like these. A lot of things are out of your control here, but usually the best guys manage to be around when it matters. If we can manage to run up front, we can hopefully avoid the big wrecks. They can happen any time, anywhere though, so it’s going to take a bit of luck. The goal is to put ourselves in a position to get lucky, which means playing it smart and sticking around all day. If we can do that, I feel good about our chances on Saturday.”

JGR PR

