Big Machine Racing Doubles Down for ‘Dega

Jade Buford will drive a second car for Big Machine Racing at Talladega Superspeedway this Saturday April 22. The No. 5 Chevrolet will feature Big Machine Vodka DOUBLE SPIKED Coolers as a sponsor, joining Big Machine’s full time driver Parker Kligerman in the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet.

“I can’t wait to race with Parker at Talladega,” says Jade. “We were able to run at Daytona in February and it’s great having a partner on the track to work with together as a team.”

Big Machine Racing PR