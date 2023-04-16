Sunday, Apr 16

RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity Series News
RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Solid Run for Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Stalled by Last Lap Incident at Martinsville Speedway
 

27th

3rd

10th

“This Richard Childress Racing team prepared a strong Whelen Chevrolet for Martinsville Speedway. We’ve had really good races lately but something always happens at the closing point of the races and tonight was no exception. We had a great qualifying run but we started in the back due to unapproved adjustments. Even with starting at the back, we were able to work our way up front. We got up to sixth or seventh late in Stage 3, but there’s no respect at the end of these races.  We were all packed together battling for position at the end of the race. The No. 11 car got around me and then the No. 10 car went three-wide and shoved me into the No. 25 car up the racetrack. They went by, and another car bulldozes us out of the way. I caught the No. 19’s left-rear quarter and spun because of it. It’s a shame to run that strong only to lose all of those positions on the last lap. We’ll regroup and head to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend. RCR and ECR build fast Chevrolets and I can’t wait to get another shot at a superspeedway.”

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Overcome Handling Issues to Finish in 16th-Place at Martinsville Speedway
 

16th

15th

2nd

"Tonight was a struggle for our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. From start to finish, the balance was not where we needed it to be. Our No. 21 Camaro fired off tight across the middle and once I got to the center of the corner, I would have to park the car in order to turn, which then got me bumped from the rear. As soon as I touched the throttle, I spun the tires and got sideways. Andy Street (crew chief) and the guys kept making adjustments on each pit stop, but nothing seemed to help the overall balance. We have a strong Richard Childress Racing group and will go back to the shop to see what needs to be better before coming back in the fall. Our team has proven to be one of the best on superspeedways, so looking forward to Talladega Superspeedway next week."

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

