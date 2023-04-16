NXS: Nemechek dominates Call811.com 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Cole Custer would start on the pole but within five laps John Hunter Nemechek would work himself up and around to take over the lead for the first lead change of the night. Nemechek would continue to pace the field working to put cars a lap down just as halfway through stage one would go up on the board.

That’s when Moffit's car would get pressed down low while racing with Austin Hill for 11th getting a wheel hop on the curb to go for a single car spin bringing the first caution of the night out.

Stage one would continue on green through the end of stage for Nemechek to pick up the first stage win of the night over Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst.

The second stage would mostly go green except for a single caution that would come out on lap 88 when the No. 74 machine engine would expire to end the night of Kaden Honeycutt.

When the green flag would come back out it would be a battle for the lead first with Sammy Smith taking over the lead by moving Josh Berry out of the way then just six laps later John Hunter Nemechek moving past the No. 18 machine to take over the lead.

Stage two would end the same way stage one had with Nemechek taking home the stage win over Josh Berry, Cole Custer, Sammy Smith and Daniel Hemric.

Once the final stage of the night went green it wouldn’t last long before Joe Graf Jr. and Ryan Ellis would tangle going into turn one with both ending up in the wall but able to drive off. Only three laps would go on the board before the caution would once again come out for another incident.

This time it would be for a four car pile up off turn two involving Dawson Cram, Leland Honeyman, Kyle Sieg and Alex Labbe getting together.

The seventh caution of the night would come out once again within laps for Josh Williams looping his No. 92 machine mid-pack in turn one and two but would escape any further contact.

Caution number eight would fly when Clements would get into the wall. Following the short caution Justin Allgaier who chose to stay out under the caution would lead them back to green. His lead however wouldn’t last long when John Hunter Nemechek would get around easily for the lead.

But the race wouldn’t stay green for long when Sam Mayer broke loose getting into Riley Herbst resulting in the two of them getting into the wall leaving heavy damage to both cars. Mayer would stop on the track and Herbst would make it back to pit road. Both would get out of their cars to end their night.

Mayer would voice his displeasure by walking out and giving the one finger salute to Ryan Truex who had started the deal by first getting into him to start the sequence of events.

The final green flag would go back in the air with 18 to go, Nemechek, Smith and Custer would all break away for a three-car race for the lead. Nemechek would clear, leaving Smith and Custer to battle for second which Custer would eventually take away from Smith.

When it was all over with John Hunter Nemechek would sweep the stages and take home the win in the Call811.com 250 over Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones. Nemechek would lead three times for a race high 198 of the 250 laps.

Nemechek would also take home the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus at Martinsville. He along with Sammy Smith, Cole Custer and Josh Berry will be eligible for the bonus at Talladega.

““It was amazing. This car wasn’t very good in practice yesterday – I thought we were like a 10th-to-12th place car. I’ll tell you what – everyone went to work on this 20 team for qualifying and this race today. So huge shoutout to the guys on this 20 team. Thankful for the opportunity from Joe Gibbs Racing and TRD, Coy (Gibbs), wish he was here with us. Thank you to Pye Barker Fire & Safety – they actually carry Pye Barker fire extinguishers here in Martinsville. It was fitting – after we caught on fire, they put it out.” Said Nemechek

“It was good hard short track racing. We didn’t wreck each other and we put on a show. I’m thankful for Sammy (Smith). Happy to be racing with him. We race each other hard but we race each other clean. Just happy to get this thing to victory lane today. I’m super pumped.” Continues Nemechek

The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves onto the 2.66-mile monster Talladega Superspeedway next Saturday, April 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1.