Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Martinsville Speedway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection Friday afternoon, the field of 40 NXS cars would be split in two groups for a pair of 15-minute practice sessions. Scheduled in Group 2, Parker Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 21.057 at 89.927 mph during his 23-lap session placing the FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 32nd fastest overall.





– Starting Position; At the conclusion of practice, teams would be given ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday night’s Call811.com Before You Dig 250. In 2023, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps.

During his two laps Retzlaff would lay down a blistering fast lap of 20.136 at 94.041 placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet 1st on top of the board. Cole Custer eventually knock Retzlaff off the top spot with a 20.057. After their runs, John Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed would also top Retzlaff’s time bumping him down the running order. At the completion of qualifying Retzlaff would end up fourth giving the young Wisconsin driver the best ever starting position for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR). Retzlaff will line up Outside Row 2 for Saturday night’s Call811.com Before You Dig 250.









– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Saturday nights NXS Call 811 Before You Dig 250 will mark Retzlaff’s second NXS start at Martinsville Speedway. Last April in his debut Retzlaff would qualify in the 20th position and race a smart race to an impressive 12th place finish.







- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away.



To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 J.E. Burton Construction / State Water Heaters

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection Friday afternoon, the field of 40 NXS cars would be split in two groups for a pair of 15-minute practice sessions. Scheduled in Group 2 alongside his teammate, Jeb Burton would record a fast lap of 20.923 at 90.503 mph on Lap 4 of his 19-lap session placing the J.E. Burton / State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro SS 11th fastest in Group 2, and 22nd overall.









In his two laps Burton would lay down a fast lap of 20.666 at 91.629 placing the No. 27 J.E. Burton / State Water Heaters Chevrolet 31st overall. Burton will line up Inside Row 16 for Saturday night's Call811.com Before You Dig 250.





– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Making his sixth NXS start at Martinsville Speedway, Burton holds an average finish of 19.0 in five previous starts. Capturing a career best fourth place finish in October of 2020. Burton holds a 94.6% lap completion rate with 1218 laps completed of the attempted 1287. Last season in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250, Burton would qualify in the 25th position and find himself involved in an accident in the closing laps that would not allow him to finish resulting in a 32nd place finish. In the fall contest, Burton would start in the 11th spot and avoid all the carnage to finish right where he started in the 11th position at the completion of the 250-laps.



- J.E. Burton Construction; As a third-generation family owned and operated company with 85 years in business, J.E. Burton Construction has rightly earned the respect and name synonymous with construction excellence in Virginia and North Carolina. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, J.E. Burton employs over 40 full-time employees, including field and office staff trained and educated in completing commercial, industrial and institutional construction projects. For more information on J.E. Burton Construction visit them at JEBurtonConstruction.com.









- State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.







- God’s Pit Crew; In May of 1999, Randy and Terri Johnson were moved to action when they watched the horrifying reports of the devastation caused by the largest tornado in recorded history in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Wanting to help, but living halfway across the country in Virginia, they borrowed trucks and trailers to deliver three loads of supplies to those whose needs far outmatched their own. Little did they know when they began their journey that it was that trip to Oklahoma that would change the trajectory of their lives. In bringing hope to people in desperate need, they found their calling. Soon after, the non-profit crisis response organization known as God’s Pit Crew was born.

