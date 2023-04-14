Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Call811.com 250 Martinsville NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome Lefcourt Brothers Racing as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday night’s Call811.com 250. The first of two trips to the famed Virginia short track will mark the company’s first event as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. at RSS Racing respectively. Sponsor Intel: Lefcourt Brothers Racing was created by brothers Jeff and Jonathan Lefcourt to support up-and-coming drivers in the top three tiers of NASCAR. A lifelong fan of motorsports, Jeff has been involved in motorsports for many years as both a driver and a track owner. After having an ownership stake in SS GreenLight Racing during the 2022 NASCAR season, Jeff wanted to expand his involvement. He and Jonathan decided to combine their love of motorsports with their business expertise to create a platform to help aspiring racers get more seat time and exposure to potential partners. And thus, Lefcourt Brothers Racing was born. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 20 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 Lefcourt Brothers Racing Ford Mustang on Saturday night, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring GTECHNIQ in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s Call811.com 250 will mark Graf’s sixth start at the historic 0.526-mile paved oval. In his previous five Martinsville efforts, he delivered a track-best of 15th during the fall edition of the 2021 Dead On Tools 250 after starting 32nd driving for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Short Track Stats: At tracks classified as a short track, Graf has competed in 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.0 and an average result of 23.9. Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, Graf returned to Joe Gibbs Racing for his third race of the season with the organization but the seventh Xfinity Series overall of the season. Mother Nature wreaked havoc with the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams on Saturday morning soaking the .075-mile short track washing out practice and qualifying and setting the starting lineup per the rule books and previous race metrics. Starting 15th, Graf’s opportunity to score his second top-10 finish of the season was hindered after contact from another competitor caused a flat tire that forced the driver of the No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota Supra to pit under green flag conditions. Late in the race, he experienced transmission woes – which hindered the opportunity for a stronger finish. He ended the race with a frustrating 37th-place finish. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief for his 271st NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday night and his third race at the iconic short track in the Old Dominion. In his previous 270 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 309th career Xfinity Series start overall and sixth at Martinsville. His best Xfinity Martinsville track finish occurred in the 2022 Call Before You Dig 250, where he finished ninth after starting eighth for his family-owned RSS Racing team. Kyle Sieg is set to make his 26th career Xfinity Series start overall and first at Martinsville Speedway. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr), Instagram (@joegrafjr) and YouTube. For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).