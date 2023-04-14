Brett Moffitt | AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Call811.com 250 Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday night’s Call811.com 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high- tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, AM Racing fielded an entry in the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt with NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe at the helm. Briscoe making his AM Racing debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualified his No. 22 Production Alliance Group Ford F-150 10th and contended for a top-10 finish throughout the night before tallying a seventh-place finish in the 150-lap event. The finish was the team’s first top-10 of the season in Truck Series competition. Last weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), AM Racing fielded an entry in the XPEL 225 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race with Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden. A week earlier, Mainstay AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self returned to action and Victory Lane also on dirt at Lake View Motor Speedway in a Late Model modified prepared by the AM Racing Dirt Division. It was Self’s second feature win of the season. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 20 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s Call811.com 250 will mark Moffitt’s fifth start at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip oval. In his previous four efforts, he has delivered two top-15 and three top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 spring edition of the Cook Out 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of 12th after starting 27th for Our Motorsports. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has two NASCAR Cup Series and six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Martinsville. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a short track, Moffitt has made 12 starts throughout his career earning two top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 19.8. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 91 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 25 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 90 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team tackled the legendary Virginia short track for the first and only time this season. Mother Nature wreaked havoc with the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams on Saturday morning soaking the .075-mile short track washing out practice and qualifying and setting the starting lineup per the rule books and previous race metrics. Starting 24th in his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang, Moffitt made steady progress throughout the afternoon despite being plagued with the lack of grip that hindered his ability to rotate better through the corners. A late-race restart set Moffitt up to contend for another top-10 finish in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition this season, but Moffitt was spun out by another competitor. The Grimes, Ia. native did a masterful job to avoid suffering any damage in the spin, however, the hard application of the brake pedal deteriorated the tire which Moffitt was forced to finish the race on. At the checkered flag, Moffitt did manage to cling onto the lead lap but finished 22nd in the 38-car field. In seven races this season, Moffit has delivered two top-10s, three top-15s and an average finish of 19.3. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 106th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday night and his sixth race at Martinsville Speedway. In his previous 105 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. 