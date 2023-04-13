SEM Rejoins Jd Motorsports Once Again as Primary Sponsor on Brennan Poole’s No. 6

JD Motorsports (JDM) is proud to welcome automotive-based chemical company SEM back on board a JDM Chevrolet Camaro. Its No. 6 car will be driven by Brennan Poole this Saturday at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA.



SEM has been sponsoring JDM in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for eleven straight years, and this weekend will mark their first race of the season where they partner with Brennan Poole’s Chevrolet Camaro.



“I am very pleased to welcome some old friends from SEM back on with our team this weekend in Martinsville,” said 6 Car Driver, Brennan Poole. “They have been really good to JD Motorsports in the past, and have built a very solid relationship with our crew.”



“Last year we sat inside the top 10 with one to go before the field was wrecked,” said Tony Priscaro, VP of Sales and Marketing for JDM. “I am confident that Brennan will make all the employees at SEM Products proud!”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA on Saturday, April 15th for the running of the Call811.com 250. Be sure to tune in on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30PM ET to watch the two JD Motorsports drivers battle it out.

JDM PR