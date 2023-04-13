Stewart-Haas Racing: Martinsville NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

Martinsville is such a polarizing track for drivers – some love it and some hate it. Where do you land on that scale? “I really like Martinsville. Ever since I first went there in the Truck Series, I’ve always loved going there. It’s definitely a place that you will love when everything is going well and hate when it all starts going bad – mostly because when it’s bad, it’s really bad. Stewart-Haas Racing has had solid runs there in the Xfinity Series in the past, so hopefully we can learn from that and show up ready to win. It would mean a ton to win a Martinsville grandfather clock. I’ve come really close there a few times in the Truck Series, and we had a few good runs in the Cup Series. That’s a trophy that everyone wants to win, and Martinsville is a place where everyone wants to win, so you always go there wanting to get that clock.” After scoring a top-five finish prior to the Xfinity Series off weekend on the .75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway, what are your expectations heading into this Saturday’s race? “We hope to keep building on what we did at Richmond. Martinsville is a place where tempers can flare, though, and you have to be ready for that. Sometimes you just have to get going, so either you have to move people out of the way if they’re holding you up, or you get moved. It’s a place where, as the laps start winding down, you’re going to get aggression from the drivers trying to win that clock. Hopefully we’ll come out on top and continue to turn our luck around. We’ve had the speed, so hopefully we can park our No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang in victory lane on Saturday night.”