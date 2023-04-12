Ryan Truex / No. 19 Toyota Outfitters GR Supra Preview - Call811.com Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 19 Toyota Outfitters GR Supra News and Notes:

TRUEX AT MARTINSVILLE: Ryan Truex will make his third start of the 2023 NXS season at Martinsville Speedway this weekend in the No. 19 Toyota Outfitters GR Supra. Truex has one prior NXS start at Martinsville, which came just last year with JGR. After qualifying fourth, Truex ran well all day and came home in seventh place in his NXS Martinsville debut. Now with a race under his belt, Truex looks to improve that result and continue his four-race streak of top-five finishes with JGR, which dates back to last season. He also has one start in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and seven starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) at Martinsville.

With an impressive average finish of 2.5 in his first two races this year, Truex seems dialed in and on the verge of his first career NXS win. Truex is slated to run the next four NXS races in the No. 19 car, which gives the 31-year-old journeyman a chance to make a statement if he can build upon his strong runs from earlier this season. CONSISTENCY IS KEY: Truex and crew chief Jason Ratcliff have found notable success in their short time together. With 3 top-five and 5 top-ten finishes in seven races together, the duo has proven they are a fast combination. With Martinsville kicking off their longest stretch of races together (4), the opportunity to gain familiarity and build rapport could play a role in even greater success moving forward.

NO. 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers on the schedule as of Richmond are Myatt Snider, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Joe Graf Jr., and Truex. With four top-five finishes through the first eight races, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to 12th in the owners' points standings.

The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers on the schedule as of Richmond are Myatt Snider, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Joe Graf Jr., and Truex. With four top-five finishes through the first eight races, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to 12th in the owners’ points standings. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff will oversee the No. 19 team and its driver rotation in 2023. Ratcliff is in year 18 under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 Xfinity Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 54 Xfinity wins across five different drivers, including current JGR NCS driver, Christopher Bell. He has 15 NCS wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. In his seven races with Truex, the duo has already collected five top-five finishes.

JGR AT MARTINSVILLE: JGR has collected 3 victories, 8 top-fives, and 15 top-tens, and 2 pole awards at the shortest track on the NXS circuit. It's worth noting that in the 19 team starts JGR has made at Martinsville, JGR drivers have completed finished on the lead lap every time. That consistency has led to an impressive average finish of 8.5 for JGR entries heading into this weekend.

JGR has collected 3 victories, 8 top-fives, and 15 top-tens, and 2 pole awards at the shortest track on the NXS circuit. It’s worth noting that in the 19 team starts JGR has made at Martinsville, JGR drivers have completed finished on the lead lap every time. That consistency has led to an impressive average finish of 8.5 for JGR entries heading into this weekend. FOLLOW ALONG:Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Truex’s 2023 season.

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 15th, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Truex:

“You’ll be in the #19 car for the next four weeks. What are you hoping to get out of these races?

“A win is always the goal, but overall, I’m just hoping to continue building upon the momentum we already have. We’ve been fast in our first two races together and with four races in a row, I now have a chance to establish more of a rhythm with Jason (Ratcliff). I think we have a great opportunity to come out and compete every week. Hopefully, we can turn that into consistency and go from there.”

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 1 0 0 4.0 7.0

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 86 0 7 29 1 58 13.3 15.8

