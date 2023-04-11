No. 20 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT MARTINSVILLE: While John Hunter Nemechek has never raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway, he is no stranger to the .526-mile oval. He has 14 career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the track. In those starts, he owns one win (March 2018), five top-five finishes and six top-10s. Most recently, he started fifth and finished fourth in the Truck Series race last April.

While John Hunter Nemechek has never raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway, he is no stranger to the .526-mile oval. He has 14 career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the track. In those starts, he owns one win (March 2018), five top-five finishes and six top-10s. Most recently, he started fifth and finished fourth in the Truck Series race last April. STARTING UP FRONT: Nemechek leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers with a 5.4-average starting position and 7.4-average finishing position so far this season.

Nemechek leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers with a 5.4-average starting position and 7.4-average finishing position so far this season. RICHMOND RECAP: Nemechek finished second in the most recent Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. While the result was solid, the road there was anything but easy. After starting 10th, he quickly moved up to third before a competition caution on lap 36. He and JGR teammate Sammy Smith were the only two drivers to not pit during the caution. With fresh tires proving to be vital, both JGR drivers fell to the back of the pack and were eventually lapped before the segment ended on lap 75. Nemechek was fortunate to receive the free pass to rejoin the lead lap to begin stage two. Despite the segment running caution free, he charged from 32nd up to seventh when the stage ended on lap 150. He continued his ascent in the final stage and took the lead on a restart with less than 25 laps to go. On the ensuing restart, Nemechek was narrowly edged out for the lead by Chandler Smith when another caution put the No. 16 driver ahead. Nemechek was never able to regain the top spot as he ended the day with his third top-two finish of the season.

Nemechek finished second in the most recent Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. While the result was solid, the road there was anything but easy. After starting 10th, he quickly moved up to third before a competition caution on lap 36. He and JGR teammate Sammy Smith were the only two drivers to not pit during the caution. With fresh tires proving to be vital, both JGR drivers fell to the back of the pack and were eventually lapped before the segment ended on lap 75. Nemechek was fortunate to receive the free pass to rejoin the lead lap to begin stage two. Despite the segment running caution free, he charged from 32nd up to seventh when the stage ended on lap 150. He continued his ascent in the final stage and took the lead on a restart with less than 25 laps to go. On the ensuing restart, Nemechek was narrowly edged out for the lead by Chandler Smith when another caution put the No. 16 driver ahead. Nemechek was never able to regain the top spot as he ended the day with his third top-two finish of the season. DASH 4 CASH: With his second-place finish at Richmond, Nemechek secured his spot in the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash lineup at Martinsville. He will compete against Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, and Chandler Smith for a $100,000 bonus to the driver who finishes highest.

With his second-place finish at Richmond, Nemechek secured his spot in the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash lineup at Martinsville. He will compete against Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, and Chandler Smith for a $100,000 bonus to the driver who finishes highest. FRONT RUNNER: According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in average running position and fastest laps run. His strong start to the season is evident with top-five rankings in multiple other categories, including driver rating (second), green flag speed (third), quality passes (third), fastest on restarts (third), laps in the top 15 (third), laps led (fourth), fastest drivers early in a run (fourth), and fastest drivers late in a run (fourth).

According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in average running position and fastest laps run. His strong start to the season is evident with top-five rankings in multiple other categories, including driver rating (second), green flag speed (third), quality passes (third), fastest on restarts (third), laps in the top 15 (third), laps led (fourth), fastest drivers early in a run (fourth), and fastest drivers late in a run (fourth). PYE BARKER: Pye Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Pye Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com. JGR AT MARTINSVILLE: Since the Xfinity Series returned to Martinsville Speedway in 2020, Joe Gibbs Racing has won three of the five races, including both events last year. In 19 combined starts at the track, the organization has racked up eight top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 667 laps led, and a pair of pole awards last season. Harrison Burton, Ty Gibbs, and Brandon Jones each have one win for JGR at Martinsville.

Since the Xfinity Series returned to Martinsville Speedway in 2020, Joe Gibbs Racing has won three of the five races, including both events last year. In 19 combined starts at the track, the organization has racked up eight top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 667 laps led, and a pair of pole awards last season. Harrison Burton, Ty Gibbs, and Brandon Jones each have one win for JGR at Martinsville. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to Martinsville this weekend?

“I have a lot of confidence in my team this weekend. Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and the guys have been bringing fast Toyota GR Supras to the track every weekend and I feel like Martinsville is a place that fits my driving style, and JGR has been very good there. It’s definitely an opportunity that we need to take advantage of and hopefully put ourselves in position to win not only the race, but also the Dash 4 Cash money.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.0

Nemechek NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 14 1 5 6 0 83 12.4 15.4

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 7 1 3 6 0 142 5.4 7.4

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 74 3 20 43 1 712 12.1 12.1

JGR PR