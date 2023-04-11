Corey Heim To Make NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Dover Motor Speedway

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Corey Heim, the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) Rookie of the Year, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut during the A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. Heim will pilot Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 24 entry in partnership with Toyota Genuine Parts.

“It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity series,” said Heim. “I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true.”

Heim, a 20-year-old racer out of Marietta, Georgia, is the reigning Truck Series Rookie of the Year. The Toyota Racing Development driver won twice in the NCTS last season — capturing the victory at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway as well as Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois. Heim is a graduate of the ARCA Menards Series, where he earned nine career wins and finished second in the point standings in 2021. Heim is currently piloting the No. 11 Tundra TRD Pro full-time for TRICON Garage in the Truck Series, where he currently holds a playoff spot on the strength of four top-10 finishes in the first five events this season.

“It’s certainly exciting to join SHR. Sam and I have talked about running races for a few years now,” said Heim. “To be able to finally put something together is awesome and worth the wait. I want to have a strong run in my debut. I have the resources needed to succeed on and off the racetrack with Toyota Racing Development and Sam Hunt Racing. With that being said, I have no set expectations, just going to go out and give it my all.”

Heim is the fourth driver to pilot the No. 24 entry for Sam Hunt Racing in 2023. He is also the 20th driver to join Sam Hunt Racing in its five years as an NXS team.

“We’re really looking forward to having Corey take his first step into the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “Corey is a driver that I’ve been a believer in for years now, and I think he is going to really enjoy working with our group and put in a strong performance right out of the gate. It will be a learning experience for him, but also a great chance to surprise some folks in our No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra.”

The A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 1:30PM ET. Viewers and listeners can tune in to FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.