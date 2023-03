Gray Gaulding No. 08 Panini NFT ColorBlast Ford Mustang

"I'm really excited to get to my home track at Richmond this weekend. I think the last few weeks my team and myself have made some solid gains on our cars. I'd say Richmond is one of my best tracks on the schedule, so I'm super pumped to be racing in front of a lot of family and friends this weekend. Thank you Panini and all of our partners for the support, and we hope we can step up to the plate and have a great run!"



Follow Gray Gaulding on Social Media ... To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit www.graygaulding.com or connect with Gray Gaulding on Facebook ( Gray Gaulding Racing ), Twitter ( @ G rayGaulding ) or Instagram ( graygaulding ).