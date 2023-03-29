New Sponsor “Parking It” with DGM Racing

DGM Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Parking Guidance Systems, LLC (PGS), a company that provides custom, technology-driven parking management solutions for busy parking structures. The partnership kicks off this weekend at Richmond Raceway with Alex Labbé and DGM Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro. Parking Guidance Systems will serve as the primary sponsor for several races for both Alex Labbé and Josh Williams.

“I am super excited to work with Parking Guidance Systems for the remainder of the season,” said Josh Williams, driver of the No. 92. “Thankfully I won’t have to worry about parking it in the wrong spot anymore!! Working with them is going to be a blast on and off the track supporting great causes. Welcome to the DGM family, now let’s “Park It” in victory lane!”

Using Indect parking guidance technology, PGS prides itself in installing parking space sensors, and signage throughout a garage, to allow for fast, efficient and legal customer parking, something that Josh Williams can relate to after parking his Coolray No. 92 on the start-finish line at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The controversial #ParkIt move earned him a NASCAR mandated one-week vacation from racing and an abundance of media attention. In the spotlight, Williams capitalized on the opportunity to share about his annual Josh Williams Hospital Tour and his work with children’s hospitals around the country.

“We are thrilled to be partner with Josh and DGM racing and hope that our parking guidance system will improve Josh’s parking experiences in the future,” said Derek Frantz, VP, Business Development at PGS. “We believe our company and mission to improve parking across the country is a perfect fit with Josh and his current situation.”

Parking Guidance Systems provides custom parking solutions for many industries including airports, shopping malls, city garages, college campuses, and hospitals. Sharing an interest in state-of-the-art parking solutions and their work with healthcare facilities, Parking Guidance Systems knew DGM Racing was the perfect team to help promote its company.

The Parking Guidance Systems Chevrolet will debut with Alex Labbé in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway this weekend. Practice and Qualifying will take place Saturday morning before the race at 8:00 a.m. ET, and the race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET. All on track activity will be televised live on FS1.

DGM Racing PR