RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Richmond Raceway

"I’m excited about some short track racing this weekend. I’ve always been a big fan of Richmond’s abrasive track surface and the patience and discipline you need to have all day. It reminds me of late model racing and growing up at places like Myrtle Beach and Hickory. I’ve always done well at those types of tracks. I’ve finished in the Top-10 in my last couple of Xfinity Series races at Richmond, and I feel like I’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’ll take to do that again with Sam Hunt Racing. I’ve got a good feeling about this one, so hopefully, we’ll put our Toyota GR Supra up front all day."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra