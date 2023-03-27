Blaine Perkins Returns to Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports is pleased to announce that Blaine Perkins will return as driver of the team’s No. 02 for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Richmond, VA. This will mark Perkins’ third consecutive season behind the wheel of an Our Motorsports Chevrolet.



Perkins began the season as driver of the No. 07 for SS Green Light Racing; however, following the fifth race of the season in Atlanta, team and driver mutually agreed to part ways. After hearing the announcement, Perkins fell on the radar of Our co-owner Vic Reynolds. “We had an opening for our No. 02 at Richmond,” said Reynolds. “Blaine has been an important part of our team’s short history. He competed in the top-10 the entire race last fall at Martinsville and we want to give him the chance to do that again in Richmond.”



While Perkins pilots the Our No. 02, teammate Kyle Weatherman will take the wheel of the No. 96 Chevrolet of newly formed FRS Racing as a part of a strategic alliance between FRS and Our Motorsports for the 250-lap event. Weatherman will return to Our following the race in Richmond.



"I'm really excited for the opportunity that Chris, Vic and the men and women at Our are providing to me," said Perkins. “They gave me my first break at the top level and the high points of my career so far have been with them. I want to build on that success this weekend!”



Perkins will race with the support of Virginia-based Larry’s Hard Lemonade as a part of the company’s race weekend activities for the brewer’s home track. Catch all the action of the NASCAR Xfinity Series from Richmond this Saturday at 1:00 EST with coverage on FS1 and MRN.



