RACE REPORT: Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas

"I feel like we were pretty okay on speed in practice. I felt we needed to tighten the car up pretty well, and we did for the race. In qualifying, I had lap going that would have probably put us 10th-12th, and I made a mistake and wheel-hopped in Turn 11 pretty badly and lost a lot of time. I figured we'd be good in the race and move forward, and that's exactly what we did for most of the race. Kris [Bowen] did a great job making adjustments and we kept getting better and better with every run. I still needed more speed there in the end. We were probably about a second off from where we wanted to be, but I felt like we had the speed to run in the Top-12, but I got turned with six or seven laps to go and fell back to 26th. I passed a few guys right there at the end and got back up to P19. I feel like this was a good recovery, and the car is in one piece, so I feel like, overall, we still had a decent day. Obviously, we would have liked to have had a better finish, but it's good to keep the car in one piece, build a little bit of momentum and gain on it in Richmond." - Connor Mosack, driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra