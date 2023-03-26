Gibbs Strong in Xfinity Series Return

Ty Gibbs made it three straight top-three finishes for the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra as the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion finished third today in Austin. His teammate, Sammy Smith, crossed the line in fourth – his second top-five finish of the season to lead all Xfinity Series drivers. With the result, the Iowa-native qualifies for the first Dash 4 Cash event in Richmond.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Circuit of the Americas

Race 6 of 33 – 151.86 miles, 46 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, William Bryon*

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, SAMMY SMITH

5th, Justin Allgaier*

18th, KAZ GRALA

19th, CONNOR MOSACK

27th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 19 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How was your race?

We had a really fast Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. It was about as fast as Xfinity 10G. We were just a little bit too loose all day. It was an okay finish – we will take it. I’m happy to be back racing in Xfinity Series – it’s a fun time. Hopefully we can go get them tomorrow.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Fourth-place; how do you describe a day like this?

“it was a good day. I feel like we have lot of room for improvement – car-wise and driver-wise. But it was a good day for our Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra. Thanks to Pilot Flying J, TMC, Allstate Peterbuilt Group, Golden Harvest, Renda Group, Toyota, JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) – everybody that helps get us here and gives us fast racecars.”

You get to race for $100,000 next week. How cool is that?

“Yeah, that’s cool! I feel good about Richmond next week, but today we fought a little bit of car balance. I’ve got to clean some things up and work a little bit on the car. Thanks to Pilot Flying J, Toyota, TMC, Allstate Peterbuilt Group, Golden Harvest, Re

jgr pr