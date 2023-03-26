Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today results from Circuit of The Americas
Speedway Digest Staff Saturday, Mar 25 26
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- R.J. Johnson Back On Top With ASCS Arizona Non-Wing
- Top Boss: Allmendinger Overcomes Adversity to Win Pit Boss 250 Presented by USA TODAY
- Smith Scorches Competition at COTA, Wins at XPEL 225
- Garcia Earns Consistent Top-20 in Road Course Debut at COTA
- Eckes Grabs Third Stage Win as Mechanical Issue Slows Strong COTA Run