No. 20 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHECK ON ROAD COURSES: Nemechek's best finish in five career Xfinity Series starts on road courses is a seventh-place result at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2019. In 11 Truck Series road course races, Nemechek has one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016), five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 37 laps led.

ATLANTA RECAP: Nemechek continued his solid start to the season with an eighth-place finish last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After starting second, he ran amongst the lead group in stage one. A mix of pit strategies dropped Nemechek further back during stage two. He was in the top 10 late in the segment before he spun while avoiding a multi-car accident on lap 78. During the final stage, he climbed back up to second before being shuffled back in the closing laps. His finish has him as one of only three drivers with top-10s in each of the first five races this season.

ROMCO EQUIPMENT: Nemechek's No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature ROMCO Equipment as the primary sponsor for Saturday's race at Circuit of the Americas. The Dallas-based company serves the earthmoving, ground engaging and material handling markets by providing a full line of construction and mining equipment. ROMCO and Nemechek have a longstanding partnership dating back to 2017. The combo has proven to be a strong one that has many highlights, including Nemechek's Xfinity Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2021. ROMCO Equipment will also be the primary sponsor for Nemechek and the No. 20 team at Texas later this season.

JGR AT COTA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns one win and two pole awards in Xfinity Series competition at Circuit of the Americas. In the inaugural event at the track in 2021, Kyle Busch won the pole, led 35 of 46 laps and won the race driving JGR's No. 54 Supra. Last season, Ty Gibbs also won the pole for JGR.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns one win and two pole awards in Xfinity Series competition at Circuit of the Americas. In the inaugural event at the track in 2021, Kyle Busch won the pole, led 35 of 46 laps and won the race driving JGR’s No. 54 Supra. Last season, Ty Gibbs also won the pole for JGR. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at 5 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to COTA this weekend?

“Our team is excited about this weekend. It’s our first opportunity to see kind of where we stack up on the road courses this year. With eight road courses on the schedule, these tracks are going to be very important, especially when it comes to the regular season points. I feel like I’ve done pretty well at COTA in the Truck Series the last few years and we’ve spent a lot of time in the sim, so I have a lot of confidence going into the weekend and feel like this can be a good race for our 20 team.”

Nemechek NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Stats at Circuit of the Americas

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 1 1 0 1 8.5 7.0

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 1 2 5 0 131 4.4 4.6

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 72 3 19 42 1 701 12.2 12.0

JGR PR