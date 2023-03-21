FMP and FVP to Sponsor Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Season

Factory Motor Parts (FMP) and its FVP brand, is proud to announce an expansion of its partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season. This marks a continued relationship with the team that dates to the 2019 season, but a first on the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro with NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of The Year contender Parker Retzlaff.



Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a well-established team that has been competing in NASCAR since 2018. With a focus on hard work, dedication, and performance, the team has built a reputation for excellence on and off the track. FMP recognizes these qualities and is excited to support the team as they compete in the 2023 Xfinity NASCAR season.



"We're thrilled to be partnering with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season," said Dave Schumacher, Director of Marketing "Their group of partners aligns with the FMP family and the FVP brand. We're confident that our partnership will help us both achieve great things on and off the track."



“As our team continues to grow each year, my gratefulness for partners like FMP and their FVP brand continues to grow,” said team partner Jordan Anderson. “They see the value that their involvement in motorsports provides and the opportunities that exist in the business-to-business space. Our entire organization is proud to carry their colors, and we hope to deliver them some great results both on and off track as the 2023 rolls on.”



Team partner John Bommarito was equally excited. “Our entire Bommarito Automotive Group has relied on the excellent products and service that FMP delivers to our entire line up of dealerships for years. The synergy that exists to partner our race team up with the competitive spirit of FMP was an equal opportunity for us to see this relationship continue to grow.”



FVP will be featured on the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS, as well as on the hauler, pit box, driver suit, and team apparel. The partnership will also include promotional activities, social media campaigns, and other marketing initiatives to raise awareness of both FVP and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.



For more information about FVP and Jordan Anderson Racing, visit their websites at – FactoryMotorParts.com

JAR PR