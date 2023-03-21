Tuesday, Mar 21

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Circuit of the Americas

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, Mar 21 0
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Circuit of the Americas NK Photography Photo
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Pit Boss 250
  • Date: Saturday, March 25
  • Time: 5:00PM ET | 4:00PM CT
  • Track: Circuit of the Americas
  • Distance: 46 laps / 156.86 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 14 laps, ends Lap 14
  • Stage 2: 16 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Final Stage: 16 laps, ends Lap 46
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, March 24
  • Time: 6:30 PM EST | 5:30PM CT
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, March 24
  • Time: 7:00PM EST | 6:00PM CT
  • Format: Group A&B | Multi-Vehicle | Two Rounds
 
NXS COTA STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 23rd (Chase - 2022)
Best Finish: 19th (Chase - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will make his NXS Circuit of the Americas (COTA) debut in the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday.
 
  • Grala has 3 NASCAR National Touring Series starts at COTA including one NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) starts.
  • Grala gathered a second-place finish at COTA in the NCTS in 2021.
 
  • Outside of his NASCAR career, Grala has two pole positions and two wins in the World Racing League at COTA.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) will serve as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 10 races throughout the 2023 season. For more information, visit: www.firedeptcoffee.com.
  • FDC's primary schedule is as follows:
  • February 25 – Auto Club Speedway (P13)
  • March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (P23)
  • March 11 – Phoenix Raceway (P34)
  • March 25 – Circuit of the Americas
  • May 13 – Darlington Raceway
  • May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • June 3 – Portland International Raceway
  • June 10 – Sonoma Raceway
  • July 1 – Chicago Street Course
  • July 29 – Road America
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
"COTA should be a good place for us to turn our luck around for the season. We’ve had speed every week, but we have had things out of our control affect our finish. Everyone at Sam Hunt Racing has continued to push and work as hard as they can to get results, so it would feel really good to finally deliver for them this weekend. I feel like COTA is one of my best tracks. I’ve won a couple sports car races there, battled for the win in Trucks, and even ran with the top guys in Cup last year. Hopefully we can put our Fire Dept. Coffee Supra up front and gather some points."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« SS GreenLight Racing/Blaine Perkins Part Ways
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.