Josh Williams, driver of the No. 92 Chevy for DGM Racing, will miss out at racing at Circuit of the America’s this upcoming Saturday, after NASCAR suspends him for one race following his incident at Atlanta Motor Speedway this past weekend.

Williams was parked Saturday at Atlanta for prolonging the caution period after a piece of debris fell from his car from a previous crash he was involved in. Afterwards, Williams parked his car under the start/finish line at Atlanta due to frustration with NASCAR, and walked back to the infield.

Williams released the following statement Tuesday afternoon -

After the release of NASCAR's statement today about the penalty from Atlanta, I want to take the time to say THANK YOU! I want to thank every one my sponsors for their continued support: Alloy Employer Services, Call811.com, Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical, Star Brite, Star Tron, Sleep Well Inc., General Formulations, and Peg Leg Porker. Thank you to all of the fans for sticking by my side and showing love. I stand behind what I did and I don't regret any decision I made. I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them. lam not going anywhere any time soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infields and grandstands. We will be back stronger than ever and ready to get the 92 DGM Racing team Chevy back up front!

Alex Labee will fill in for William’s in the XPEL 250 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex., this weekend.