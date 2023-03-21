High Rock Vodka Announces Expanded Partnership with JR Motorsports

High Rock Vodka and Sugarlands Distilling Co. today announced an expanded partnership with JR Motorsports (JRM) and Josh Berry, driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. As part of the partnership, High Rock becomes the “Official Vodka of JR Motorsports.”

High Rock will also serve as the primary sponsor on the JRM No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Josh Berry during the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina on October 7 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. This marks the second consecutive year High Rock is aboard JRM’s No. 8, as the brand partnered with JRM and Berry for last season’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“To have High Rock back as a partner this season is a great feeling,” said Berry, a native of Hendersonville. Tenn. “They are one of a few brands that you can find supporting your local short-track racer and racers at all levels. It’s amazing what they are doing. It’s a thrill representing the High Rock brand and hopefully we can create more High Rock Moments throughout this season.”

High Rock is a premium, handcrafted vodka created by Sugarlands Distilling Company in collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt. Beginning with a base of 100% corn and crisp, clean water from the Great Smoky Mountains, High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to remove any impurities. The result is premium vodka that is undeniably smooth and pure. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series.



“Working with Dale and Amy on launching High Rock, as well as integrating the brand with JRM and Josh Berry were huge successes last year and we’re thrilled to build upon those achievements in 2023,” said Patrick Sullivan, Sugarlands chief revenue officer. “Expanding our partnership with JRM and Josh also underscores High Rock’s commitment to supporting racing at all levels.”

Sugarland Distilling PR