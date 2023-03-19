Raptor King of Tough 250 Post Race Report

Atlanta Motor Speedway | RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Team: No. 07 To The Point Inc. Chevrolet Camaro Driver: Blaine Perkins Start: 36rd Finish: 22nd; Running ( 163 | 163 laps completed) Driver Points Position: 34th | Owner Points Position: 37th



Race Recap: After rain wiped out qualifying on Friday, the grid was set by the NASCAR rule book for the Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. Blaine Perkins and the To The Point Inc. 07 Chevrolet Camaro rolled off from the 36th position. The action started early with a wreck on lap 1. Perkins immediately came over the team radio to communicate a vibration felt during the first caution. Crew Chief Mike Hillman Sr brought the car to pit road to begin working on figuring out the issue with the car.



Near the end of the second stage, an adjustment finally turned the day around, fixed the vibration and made the car drive the best it has all season. At that point the race was on. Running as high as 7th, Perkins soon found himself fighting a loose condition. The team continued to make adjustments and make the car better during the last couple of stops. When the last yellow flew with 9 laps to go, Hillman Sr brought the 07 to pit road for tires and a slight adjustment, hoping to take advantage of some late race pandemonium. The field held it together for almost the entire Green-White-Checkered, crashing coming across the finish line. Perkins was able to avoid the carnage and bring a clean 07 Chevy home in the 22nd position.