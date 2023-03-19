Sunday, Mar 19

Raptor King of Tough 250 Post Race Report

Sunday, Mar 19 15
Blaine Perkins, 07 Team Battle to Best Finish of 2023
 
Blaine Perkins and the 07 team overcome early race struggles to capture best finish of 2023.
 

Atlanta Motor Speedway | RAPTOR King of Tough 250

Team: No. 07 To The Point Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

Driver: Blaine Perkins

Start: 36rd

Finish: 22nd; Running ( 163 | 163 laps completed)

Driver Points Position: 34th | Owner Points Position: 37th

Race Recap: After rain wiped out qualifying on Friday, the grid was set by the NASCAR rule book for the Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. Blaine Perkins and the To The Point Inc. 07 Chevrolet Camaro rolled off from the 36th position. The action started early with a wreck on lap 1. Perkins immediately came over the team radio to communicate a vibration felt during the first caution. Crew Chief Mike Hillman Sr brought the car to pit road to begin working on figuring out the issue with the car. 

Near the end of the second stage, an adjustment finally turned the day around, fixed the vibration and made the car drive the best it has all season. At that point the race was on. Running as high as 7th, Perkins soon found himself fighting a loose condition. The team continued to make adjustments and make the car better during the last couple of stops. When the last yellow flew with 9 laps to go, Hillman Sr brought the 07 to pit road for tires and a slight adjustment, hoping to take advantage of some late race pandemonium. The field held it together for almost the entire Green-White-Checkered, crashing coming across the finish line. Perkins was able to avoid the carnage and bring a clean 07 Chevy home in the 22nd position.
 
 

Blaine Perkins Quote: “Happy to get a decent finihs this weekend in Atlanta. We made some big gains on the car throughout the race and were able to stay out of all the chaos. Hopeing to build a bit of momentum heading into COTA next week and continue to make gains as a team."

SS Green Light Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

