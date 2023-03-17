Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Inst agram

News and Notes:

- Practice; No practice is scheduled for Saturday afternoon’s Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).





– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) teams would spend Friday afternoon going thru technical inspection prior to taking the track Friday afternoon for pole qualifying for Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250. Similar to 2022, AMS would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10.

However, due to thunderstorms and steady rain in the greater Hampton, GA area Friday afternoon NXS Qualifying would be cancelled. With no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. After the completion of the calculation, it was determined Retzlaff would line up in the 17th position inside Row 9 for the Raptor King of Tough 250.









– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250 will mark Retzlaff’s first career start at AMS.



Featured Partners







- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away.



To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Rocky

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Inst agram

News and Notes:

- Practice; No practice is scheduled for Saturday afternoon’s Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).





– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) teams would spend Friday afternoon going thru technical inspection prior to taking the track Friday afternoon for pole qualifying for Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250. Similar to 2022, AMS would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. However, due to thunderstorms and steady rain in the greater Hampton, GA area Friday afternoon NXS Qualifying would be cancelled. With no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. After the completion of the calculation, it was determined Burton would line up in the 16th position outside Row 8 for the Raptor King of Tough 250.





– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250 will mark Burton’s sixth career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in NXS competition. In five previous starts Burton holds an average finish of 13.0 with a career best of 2nd coming in July of 2021. Burton also holds one start in the Cup Series at AMS coming back in 2015.

Featured Partners

- Rocky: Founded in 1932, ROCKY manufactures rugged outdoor, military, duty, work and western footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products are available in nearly 3,000 retail and catalog outlets. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY.



More information can be found at RockyBoots.com.

JAR PR