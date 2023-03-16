Stewart-Haas Racing: Atlanta NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Riley Herbst is on a roll in the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang. In his first four races of 2023, Herbst is continuing the momentum he closed the season with in 2022. Dating back to an eighth-place finish on Oct. 22, 2022, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Monster Energy driver has scored seven straight top-10 finishes. He is one of only three Xfinity Series drivers to finish in the top-10 in every race this season – Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek are the others. After running in the top-three for a majority of the season opener at Daytona, the Monster Energy driver avoided mayhem in the final laps to finish sixth. When the series rolled into Fontana three weekends ago, he ran in the top-10 for most of the day before finishing seventh. In his hometown of Las Vegas two weekends ago, he was clocking some of the fastest laps of the race on his way to a eighth-place finish. Last weekend at Phoenix, he had a fast Ford Mustang for the entire race, earning valuable stage points on his way to a solid fourth-place finish, his first top-five of the 2023 season. He arrives at Atlanta tied for fourth in the Xfinity Series standings with Chandler Smith. • Saturday’s RAPTOR 250 will mark Herbst’s sixth career Xfinity Series start at Atlanta and his third on the new layout. When Xfinity Series drivers competed on the new layout for the first time last March, it suited Herbst well as he finished fourth – his best result in four Atlanta starts. He followed that up with a ninth-place result when the series returned to the track last July. Herbst’s sixth-place finish in the March 2021 race was the best of his three Xfinity Series outings on the old Atlanta surface. • In addition to his top-10 streak, Herbst has yet to finish outside the top-10 in any form of motorsports since last season. In November, Herbst returned to his off road roots to race in the Baja 1000, where he drove the final leg of the journey and earned a third-place finish in a Terrible Herbst Motorsports entry. Then, in February, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 in the No. 15 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing, and came away with a 10th-place finish. He became just the fourth driver in NASCAR history to earn a top-10 in all three of his first starts in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.